Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion

Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion

NEW YORK
Chipmaker Qualcomm to buy Alphawave for $2.4 billion

U.S. semiconductor group Qualcomm has announced the planned acquisition of London-listed chip designer Alphawave for $2.4 billion, as it looks to expand into data centres for artificial intelligence.

The deal makes Alphawave the latest tech company to depart London, joining a growing number of firms exiting Britain's financial centre through mergers or by moving their listings to the U.S. to attract greater investment.

Last week, U.K. fintech Wise, specialising in international money transfers, said it plans to shift its primary listing from London to New York.

For California-based Qualcomm, the acquisition will help boost its AI infrastructure amid soaring demand for the technology.

"The combined teams share the goal of building advanced technology solutions... across a wide array of high growth areas, including data centre infrastructure," Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

The announcement sent Alphawave's shares soaring more than 20 percent in London.

chipmakers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May
Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln

Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln
World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent

World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent
Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show

Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show
IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009
ECBs Lagarde slams coercive trade policies

ECB's Lagarde slams 'coercive trade policies'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿