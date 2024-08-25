Chinese cars making inroads in Latin American countries

Chinese cars making inroads in Latin American countries

SANTIAGO
Chinese cars making inroads in Latin American countries

Chilean truck driver Claudio Perez was dubious about his first purchase of a Chinese-made family car two years ago. But the price and quick delivery time convinced him, and now he is a convert.

Perez is one of millions of car buyers in Latin America to have made the shift from U.S.- and Brazilian-built cars to Chinese models in recent years.

In 2019, the Asian economic giant sold $2.2 billion worth of cars in the region.

Last year, the figure reached $8.5 billion, according to the International Trade Center (ITC), a U.N. agency.

Chinese car sales represented 20 percent of the region's total in money terms, ahead of the United States with 17 percent and Brazil with 11 percent.

No other market outside Asia now has a larger share of Chinese cars, according to the ITC.

"We tend to stigmatize Chinese brands, but no... this one was super good, super good. So I don't regret buying it," Perez said of his first purchase, which he said he had expected to be "plastic-like."

And his next car will be Chinese too, he said.

Chinese carmakers have redoubled their efforts in recent years to offer products at competitive prices, without compromising on quality, according to analysts.

In the emerging market of electric vehicles, they have taken an even bigger slice of the Latin American market, with 51 percent of all sales.

Almost all electric buses in the region are made in China.

"The growth of Chinese car manufacturers in recent years has been exponential, thanks to significant improvements in quality, technology and design," said Andres Polverigiani of Nyvus, a consultancy firm.

In the United States and Europe, both with their own automotive industries, protective import tariffs have slowed China's advance, unlike in Latin America.

In Chile, with near-zero duties, Chinese models represented nearly 30 percent of car sales last year.

In Mexico and Brazil, Latin America's biggest car producers, China is also making inroads.

Chinese giant BYD is building its largest electric car plant outside of Asia in Camacari, northeastern Brazil, with a targeted production capacity of 150,000 units every year.

In Latin America, Chinese cars, which tend to be cheaper than rivals, have enabled segments of the middle- and low-income population to buy their first vehicle, said Sebastian Herreros, an economist at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

It has also allowed the introduction of cleaner engine technologies in polluted metropolises such as Santiago, Bogota and Mexico City.

"All our countries must adopt electro-mobility quickly, it is almost a question of survival," said Herreros.

"China is an ideal partner: it has the necessary production capacity and offers competitive prices."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP official signals new measures against online games

AKP official signals new measures against online games
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP official signals new measures against online games

    AKP official signals new measures against online games

  2. Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

    Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

  3. Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day

    Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day

  4. Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

    Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

  5. German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

    German business barometer falls again in August: Survey
Recommended
Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August
German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

German business barometer falls again in August: Survey
TİM’s export demand index down 1 percent in July

TİM’s export demand index down 1 percent in July
Trade Ministry slaps ‘influencers’ with fines

Trade Ministry slaps ‘influencers’ with fines
Australia gives millions of workers right to disconnect

Australia gives millions of workers 'right to disconnect'
Big polluters urged to pay as key Pacific summit opens

Big polluters urged to pay as key Pacific summit opens

Ending war would help Israel’s struggling economy, say experts

Ending war would help Israel’s struggling economy, say experts
WORLD Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

Bulgaria will hold a new snap vote on Oct. 27, its seventh general election in three and a half years, its head of state said on Monday after parties failed to form a government.  
ECONOMY Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

Data from the Central Bank have shown that the capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector declined, while the real sector confidence index dropped to its lowest level since December 2022.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿