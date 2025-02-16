Chinese carmaker Chery may build factory in Samsun: Minister

ISTANBUL
Talks are ongoing with the Chinese carmaker Chery regarding the establishment of a manufacturing facility in the Black Sea province of Samsun, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has unveiled.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first announced an electric vehicle investment plan by a Chinese carmaker in Türkiye, without naming the company.

In an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk on Feb. 15, Kacır said that officials are holding talks with Chery regarding an investment in the province of Samsun.

"We expect its capacity [Chery’s planned factory] to be at least as much as BYD. In terms of investment amount, it is also close to BYD," he said.

In July last year, BYD agreed a $1 billion deal to set up a manufacturing plant and an R&D center.

The Chinese brand firm plans to build a factory with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles in the western province of Manisa.

The Environmental Impact Assessment report for the BYD’s plant has been completed, and the investment has started, Kacır said.

“We will continue to strongly support everyone investing in Türkiye. We will prioritize investments aimed at producing new generation vehicles,” the minister said, adding that talks had been held with BYD, MG, Chery and Zeeker.

Kacır noted that eight global brands are manufacturing in Türkiye, some of than for 50 years.

He also said that local EV maker Togg will introduce its new model, T10F, to the market in June or July this year.

Togg will increase production to 60,000 units this year, Kacır said, adding that there are “52,000 Togg vehicles on the roads.”

CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries
