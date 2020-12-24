Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

  • December 24 2020 20:32:00

ANKARA
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is 91.25% effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Dec. 24, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce results for the Chinese candidate.

The researchers, part of the government's science council, said no major symptoms were detected during CoronaVac's trials in Turkey, apart from one person who had an allergic reaction.

Turkey had agreed to procure 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac by Dec. 11 but the shipment had been delayed.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the vaccines would arrive in Turkey on Monday.

“With the evaluations of the Scientific Committee, we are sure of the effect of the vaccine on Turkish people using it in our country.

“We are now confident that the vaccine is effective and safe for Turkish people,” he added.

Nearly 9 million people in Turkey are set to get vaccinated in the first stage, and coronavirus vaccinations could be given to some 1.5 million or even 2 million people daily, he said.

He also said that starting with healthcare professionals, people in the top three priority groups will be vaccinated in January, February, and March, or in April at the latest.

“Together with healthcare professionals, I will be one of the first people to get the vaccine,” Koca added.

