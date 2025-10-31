China's factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month

China's factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month

BEIJING
Chinas factory activity shrinks for seventh straight month

China's factory activity shrank for a seventh straight month in October, official data showed on Oct. 31, as trade uncertainty ahead of talks between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump weighed on the economic powerhouse.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 49, marking another contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The reading missed a forecast of 49.6 by a Bloomberg survey of economists and was down 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.

Manufacturing in October slowed "due to factors such as... the more complex international environment," said NBS statistician Huo Lihui.

Huo also attributed part of the slowdown to China's "Golden Week" National Day holiday at the start of the month, a period that usually sees slower factory activity.

October's reading equalled the lowest level of factory activity this year, matching the 49.0 figure in April.

That month kicked off a streak of contraction as factories dealt with ebbs and flows of a US-China trade war.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies met on Thursday in South Korea for high-stakes trade talks.

Trump said he would halve a 20-percent tariff on Chinese goods and Xi agreed to suspend certain export restrictions on the key rare-earth sector for one year.

China would also resume purchases of US soybeans after orders came to a halt this harvest season, according to Trump.

Official data on Oct. 31 also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in sectors including services and construction, ticked up to 50.1 in October from 50 in September, on par with a Bloomberg forecast.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.1 pct in October
Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea
Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul

Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul
Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September

Banking sector posts $16.2 bln net profits in January- September
NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses

NGOs accuse coffee giants of human rights abuses
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿