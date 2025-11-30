China's factory activity extends months-long slump

China's factory activity extends months-long slump

BEIJING
Chinas factory activity extends months-long slump

China's factory activity shrank for an eighth straight month in November, official data showed on Sunday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy remains subdued despite a trade truce with the U.S.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 49.2 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

That marked an improvement from 49 recorded in October but remained below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The reading missed a median forecast of 49.4 from a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The slight uptick comes after Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump met in South Korea in October and agreed on a temporary truce in their bruising trade war.

Trump said he would halve a 20-percent tariff on Chinese goods and Xi agreed to suspend certain export restrictions on the key rare-earth sector for one year.

China would also resume purchases of U.S. soybeans after orders came to a halt this harvest season, according to Trump.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in sectors including services and construction, was 49.5 in November, marking the first contraction in nearly three years.

Weakness in the real estate and residential services sectors helped drag the figure down 0.6 percentage points from October.

Despite signs of weakness, the Chinese economy remains on course to hit its annual growth target of around 5 percent this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

    Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

  2. Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

    Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

  3. Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

    Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

  4. Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

    Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

  5. CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

    CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Recommended
LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara
Manufacturing PMI increases in November

Manufacturing PMI increases in November
Türkiyes economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter

Türkiye's economy expands 3.7 percent in third quarter
Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons

Organic farming production surpasses 1.3 million tons
5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms

5 Turkish companies among world’s Top 100 defense firms
UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy

UAE expands renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye: Envoy
Niger says putting its uranium on international market

Niger says putting its uranium on international market
WORLD Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel on Dec. 1 against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

ECONOMY LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿