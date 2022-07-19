China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

BEIJING
China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

China’s banking regulator has urged lenders to extend more credit to real estate developers, as a growing number of homebuyers withhold mortgage payments on unfinished housing projects across 50 cities.    

Furious at postponed deliveries of pre-sold homes, unclear delivery times and halted construction, homebuyers were last week reported to have halted payments for already sold units in at least 100 residential projects, according to data from industry groups and analysts.    

The boycott has worsened fears of financial contagion in the country’s troubled real estate sector, which is estimated to account for 18-30 percent of GDP and is a key driver of growth in the world’s second-largest economy.    

China’s Banking and Regulatory Insurance Commission urged banks to “effectively meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate companies, vigorously support rental housing construction” and support project mergers and acquisitions, a representative said in a state media interview published Sunday.    

They were also asked to “do a good job in customer service ... abide by contracts, fulfill commitments, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers”.    

These measures were required to “maintain the stable and orderly operation of the real estate market”, the unnamed official said.    

Authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in the property sector in 2020, leaving giants like Evergrande and Sunac struggling to make payments and forcing them to renegotiate with creditors as they teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.    

Regulators met banks last week to discuss the growing consumer mortgage boycott, Bloomberg News reported, as more major Chinese developers teeter on the brink of default.     

The developments come at a time of slowing growth for China and weak property sales, adding to the risk to stability ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th Congress in the autumn, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a third term.

TÜRKIYE COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister

COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’
ANZ to acquire Suncorp Bank in $3.3 bln deal

ANZ to acquire Suncorp Bank in $3.3 bln deal
Türkiye fifth largest exporter of construction materials

Türkiye fifth largest exporter of construction materials
Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion
Budget posts 94 billion liras surplus in six months

Budget posts 94 billion liras surplus in six months
Over 150,000 homes sold in June, up 12 percent

Over 150,000 homes sold in June, up 12 percent
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.