China, UK restart financial and economic talks after 6 years

China, UK restart financial and economic talks after 6 years

BEIJING
China, UK restart financial and economic talks after 6 years

China and Britain restarted economic and financial talks on Jan. 11 after a six-year hiatus during a visit by Britain’s Treasury chief to Beijing, as the U.K.’s Labour government seeks to reset strained ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

Accompanied by a delegation of British business executives and finance officials, Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with Chinese leaders, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and Vice President Han Zheng.

Reeves emphasized the need for a “stable, pragmatic” U.K.-China relationship as she wrapped up talks in Beijing.

“Our two countries can work together on areas of mutual interest in the interests of our citizens, whilst also being frank and open with each other when we disagree,” she said.

The Sino-British ties have soured following a series of spying allegations from both sides, China’s support for Russia in the Ukraine war and a crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong , a former British colony.

The two sides inked agreements on Jan. 11 in areas such as finance “worth 600 million pounds ($732 million) over the next five years for the U.K. economy,” Reeves said without outlining the specifics of the deals.

“Overall, this government’s re-engagement with China already sets us on course to deliver up to 1 billion pounds of value for the U.K. economy,” she said.

Reeves’s three-day trip has been clouded by upheaval in the bond markets, which has pushed borrowing costs to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The opposition Conservative Party has accused her of having “fled to China,’’ rather than addressing ease market concerns about inflation and economic stagnation.

In an op-ed piece in the Times of London, Reeves insisted that China offers Britain an opportunity to bolster growth.

The nation cannot ignore the fact that China is its fourth-largest trading partner, with exports supporting close to half a million jobs in the U.K., she said.

“Choosing not to engage with China is therefore no choice at all,’’ she wrote.

Reeves’ visit marked the revival of the China-U.K. Economic and Financial Dialogue — annual bilateral talks that have been suspended since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and deteriorating relations.

Britain seeks to improve exchanges in areas such as sustainable finance, capital markets connectivity, pensions and regulatory alignment, as well as trade and investment, Reeves added.

“As part of this, it is important to prevent economic links weakening our national security and economic resilience,” she said.

She said she welcomed China’s plans to issue its first overseas sovereign green bond in London this year.

The meeting also focused on finding ways to lift market access barriers for goods and services, “including unlocking a package in agrifood which is set to boost U.K. trade with China,” Reeves added.

The delegation included Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the CEOs of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Senior executives from some of Britain’s biggest financial services firms, including the group chairs of HSBC and Standard Chartered, were also included.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

    Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers discuss strategic ties in Ankara

  2. Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

    Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

  3. Erdoğan announces new family incentives

    Erdoğan announces new family incentives

  4. DEM Party wraps up talks on rare Öcalan visit

    DEM Party wraps up talks on rare Öcalan visit

  5. Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

    Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November
Recommended
Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November
Minimum wage may be hiked again if needed: Minister

Minimum wage may be hiked again if needed: Minister
Retail sales increase more than 16 percent annually

Retail sales increase more than 16 percent annually
Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year

Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year
Cruise industry eyes record number of passengers in 2025

Cruise industry eyes record number of passengers in 2025
China saw booming exports in 2024 as Trump tariffs loom

China saw booming exports in 2024 as Trump tariffs loom
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan
WORLD Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

Lebanese president appoints ICJ judge Nawaf Salam to form govt

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has named International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge Nawaf Salam to lead the formation of a new government after Salam secured the backing of 84 out of 128 members of parliament.
ECONOMY Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.9 billion deficit in November

Türkiye’s current account recorded a net deficit of $2.87 billion in November 2024, according to data from the Central Bank on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿