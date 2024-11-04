China to hash out major stimulus plan this week

China to hash out major stimulus plan this week

BEIJING
China to hash out major stimulus plan this week

China's top lawmakers gathered on Monday to hash out a major stimulus package that analysts say could grow even bigger if former U.S. president Donald Trump wins the White House this week.

Beijing has in recent months heeded calls to step up support for the economy after years of inaction, announcing a raft of measures including rate cuts and the easing of some home buying restrictions.

But they have refrained from unveiling a figure for the long-awaited stimulus, disappointing investors.

Analysts now hope this number could emerge from this week's meeting of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress.

"We are expecting more details on the proposals to be passed," said Heron Lim of Moody's Analytics, including "how this extra funding would be allocated to address the near-term economic issues."

Nomura economists expect lawmakers this week to approve around a trillion yuan ($140 billion) in extra budget, mostly for indebted local governments.

Concrete measures are expected to be announced when the meeting wraps up on Nov. 8., in time for Beijing to take stock of results of presidential elections in the United States.

Both candidates in the race have pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising tariffs of 60 percent on all Chinese goods coming into the country.

Nomura economists expect Beijing to adjust the size of its stimulus depending on the outcome.

"In our view, the size of China's fiscal stimulus package would be around 10 to 20 percent bigger under a Trump win than under the scenario of a (Kamala) Harris win," they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months
Over 1.5 million Britons visit tourism hotspot Antalya

Over 1.5 million Britons visit tourism hotspot Antalya
Eight OPEC+ members extend oil supply cuts until year end

Eight OPEC+ members extend oil supply cuts until year end
IMF to begin delayed review of Egypt loan program: PM

IMF to begin delayed review of Egypt loan program: PM
Annual inflation slows to 15-month low of 48.6 pct in October

Annual inflation slows to 15-month low of 48.6 pct in October
Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿