China, the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes

China, the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes

MANILA
China, the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes

China and the Philippines reached a deal they hope will end confrontations at the most fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea, two Philippine officials said Sunday.

The Philippines occupies Second Thomas Shoal but China also claims it, and increasingly hostile clashes at sea have sparked fears of larger conflicts that could involve the United States .

The crucial deal was reached yesterday, after a series of meetings between Philippine and Chinese diplomats in Manila and exchanges of diplomatic notes that aimed to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement at the shoal without conceding either side's territorial claims. 

China has disputes with several governments over land and sea borders, many of them in the South China Sea, and the rare deal with the Philippines could spark hope that similar arrangements could be forged by Beijing with other rival countries to avoid clashes while thorny territorial issues remain unresolved.

It remains to be seen, however, if the deal could be implemented successfully and how long it will last.

Chinese coast guard and other forces have used powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers to prevent food and other supplies from reaching Filipino navy personnel at Manila’s outpost at the shoal.

The yearslong territorial standoff at the shoal has flared repeatedly since last year between Chinese coast guard, navy and suspected militia ships and Philippine coast guard-escorted navy boats transporting food, water and fresh navy and marine personnel to an outpost on a long-grounded and rusting warship, the BRP Sierra Madre.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seven PKK members neutralized in Syria, Iraq

Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

    Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

  2. UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

    UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

  3. Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

  4. Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

    Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

  5. Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

    Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Recommended
UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat
Netanyahu heads for Washington as Israel orders new Gaza evacuations

Netanyahu heads for Washington as Israel orders new Gaza evacuations
India lifts ban on officials joining far-right Hindu outfit

India lifts ban on officials joining far-right Hindu outfit
Democrats race to name new 2024 candidate after Bidens exit

Democrats race to name new 2024 candidate after Biden's exit
Top Mexico City police chief shot dead

Top Mexico City police chief shot dead
Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khans party raided

Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party raided
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil refinery

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil refinery
WORLD UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

Political decisions taken this year will determine whether a target to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can be reached, the United Nations said Monday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿