China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

  • August 14 2022 10:06:00

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday.

The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China’s expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.

The Falcon Strike exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos. Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part.

The training comes as the U.S. holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.

It also follows China’s sending warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Kurt Campbell, a top advisor to President Joe Biden on the Indo-Pacific, said Friday that the U.S. would take resolute steps to support Taiwan, including sending warships and aircraft through the 160-kilometer (100-mile) wide waterway that separates Taiwan and China.

“We’ll continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation,” he said in a call with reporters. “And that includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks.”

military drill,

TÜRKIYE The govt’ work to meet demands of Alevi-Bektashi citizens: Erdoğan

The govt’ work to meet demands of Alevi-Bektashi citizens: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

    Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

  2. The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

    The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

  3. ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

    ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

  4. Conservationists voice concern over new hunting season

    Conservationists voice concern over new hunting season

  5. Hair transplants in Türkiye inspires Spanish film

    Hair transplants in Türkiye inspires Spanish film
Recommended
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul

Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia
WORLD Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

A fire ripped through a church in a densely populated neighborhood of the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday, leaving at least 41 dead and injuring 14, the country’s Coptic Church said.

ECONOMY Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday unveiled record profits of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, after Russia’s war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic surge in demand sent crude prices soaring.
SPORTS David Popovici conjures up world record

David Popovici conjures up world record

As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records, the only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Aug. 13 was that he got so quick so fast.