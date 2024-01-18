China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

BEIJING
China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

Beijing said Thursday it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following an exchange of fire against militant targets in their border region, including a strike that Tehran said killed at least seven civilians.

"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and neighbouring Iran are both battling simmering insurgencies along their sparsely populated border regions.

On Thursday, Pakistan said it carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran.

Tehran said it had summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires in response to the attack, which killed at least seven people.

Both countries are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Mao reiterated Iran and Pakistan were "friendly countries to China, and countries with important influence".

mediator,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

    Parliament extends naval mission in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

  2. Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

    Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

  3. Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

    Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

  4. Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

    Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

  5. Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

    Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar
Recommended
Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges
Ukraine artillery coalition set for Paris kick-off

Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off
Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar
Sexual assault accuser confronts Trump in NY trial

Sexual assault accuser confronts Trump in NY trial
US strikes in Yemen after Huthis re-designated terrorist entity

US strikes in Yemen after Huthis re-designated 'terrorist' entity
WORLD Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens more people overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday, including in the territory's south where Israel has intensified operations.
ECONOMY West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

In the occupied West Bank, Hafeth Ghazawneh waits in quiet frustration for customers to visit his falafel stall, which has been deserted since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".