China reclaims its title as Germany's top trade partner

FRANKFURT

China has reclaimed its title as Germany's top trading partner, dethroning the United States after President Donald Trump launched his tariff onslaught, official data has showed.

Total trade between Europe's biggest economy and China from January to September this year grew slightly to nearly 186 billion euros ($215 billion), according to federal statistics agency Destatis.

In the same period, the figure for trade between Germany and the U.S. slowed by almost four percent to just under 185 billion euros, it said.

China had already been Germany's top trading partner from 2016 to 2023 but the U.S. jumped into the top spot in 2024, as Berlin sought to reduce a long-standing economic reliance on China.

On the one hand the development "reflects the negative impact that U.S. tariffs are having on German exports to the U.S.," ING economist Carsten Brzeski told AFP.

Under a deal struck in July, EU exports to the U.S. ace a baseline levy of 15 percent, far higher than before Trump's return to office.

The tariffs are a heavy burden for the already struggling German economy.

The U.S. remains Germany's top export market, for goods ranging from cars to pharmaceuticals, and Germany runs a hefty trade surplus with the U.S.

The news also illustrated the challenge for Germany in trying to loosen deep economic ties with China, said Brzeski.

"It shows the ongoing dependence of the German economy and particularly industry on rare earths, semiconductors and other input goods from China," he said.

Germany runs a substantial trade deficit with China.