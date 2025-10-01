China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

BEIJING
China kicked off Wednesday a new visa program aimed at attracting foreign talent in science and technology, part of ongoing efforts to position itself as a world leader in those sectors ahead of the United States.

The Chinese measure, announced in August, stands in stark contrast to recent U.S. policy, with the Trump administration suddenly introducing new and expensive changes to its own skilled worker visas last month.

China's new K visa significantly simplifies the immigration process for those eligible, according to state media.

"Against the backdrop of some countries retracting, turning inward, and sidelining international talent, China has keenly seized this important opportunity and promptly introduced this policy," state newspaper People's Daily said in a comment piece.

In contrast to many other visa categories, the K visa does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation to the applicant.

The official description for those able to apply is "young foreign scientific and technological talents," but the exact age, educational background and work experience requirements needed are as yet unclear.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. tech industry has been rattled by unexpected changes made by the Trump administration to the H-1B visa procedure.

H-1Bs allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills, such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers, to work in the United States for three years, with a possible extension to six.

Such visas are widely used by the tech industry, but the new H-1B visa policy now requires a one-time $100,000 fee.

Indian nationals account for nearly three-quarters of the permits allotted via a lottery system each year.

