China economic data miss expectations

China economic data miss expectations

BEIJING
China economic data miss expectations

China’s economic data for April missed expectations last month, official figures showed yesterday, as low demand and high youth unemployment led to a patchy recovery after lifting strict COVID rules.    

Retail sales - a key indicator of domestic consumer activity -- grew 18.4 percent on-year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.    

The reading was short of the 21.9 percent forecast in a survey of economists by Bloomberg, even as shoppers and diners returned to malls and restaurants.    

Low domestic demand despite low inflation has slowed China’s economic recovery.    

Beijing has set a growth target of around five percent this year, the lowest goal in decades, with Premier Li Qiang warning it “will be no easy task”.     

Unemployment among China’s urban 16-24-year-olds reached a record high of 20 percent in April, as the services sector was slow to absorb millions of rural migrants flocking to cities.    

Overall urban unemployment slipped to 5.2 percent in April, from 5.3 percent in March.     
Industrial production for April rose 5.6 percent, a little more than half the 10.9 percent growth expected as factories gradually returned to full capacity after scrapping disruptive lockdown rules.    

China’s central bank yesterday said the world’s second-largest economy was not on course to suffer from deflation, after data showed consumer prices edged up just 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, the slowest rate recorded since 2021.

COVID-19,

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data
LATEST NEWS

  1. Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

    Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

  2. One in every three Turkish adults is obese: Expert

    One in every three Turkish adults is obese: Expert

  3. Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist

    Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist

  4. The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media

    The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media

  5. Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer

    Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer
Recommended
Exxon settles Indonesia torture lawsuit

Exxon settles Indonesia torture lawsuit
Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data
Nearly 370,000 houses sold in January-April

Nearly 370,000 houses sold in January-April
EBRD forecasts 2.5 percent growth for Turkish economy

EBRD forecasts 2.5 percent growth for Turkish economy
Exports may gain momentum again, says association

Exports may gain momentum again, says association
Global developments may favor local cement companies

Global developments may favor local cement companies
WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greeks will vote on Sunday in the most unpredictable national polls in a decade with an inconclusive result likely to lead to the election needing to be re-run.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $158 billion as of March, decreasing by $1.2 billion from the end of 2022.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.