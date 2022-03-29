Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

ISTANBUL

As Turkey celebrates the 58th Library Week, a report based on reader statistics published by an organization reveals some data on which books the Turkish people preferred most last year.

“My Sweet Orange Tree” by Brazilian novelist Jose Mauro de Vasconcelos is at the top of the list created by The Turkish Librarians’ Association (TKD) by compiling the data collected from both public and university libraries around the country.

It was followed by “Limon ve Zeytin,” a well-known children’s book written by the famous Turkish cartoonist Salih Memecan and “Beast Quest,” another children’s novel written by several authors using the house name Adam Blade.

Continuing the list were classics such as “Çalışkuşu,” a famous novel by Turkish story writer Reşat Nuri Güntekin and “Madonna in a Fur Coat” and “Yusuf From Kuyucak” by Sabahattin Ali, a world-famous Turkish novelist killed while fleeing the country in 1948.

The last four on the list were “Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi, “White Fang” by Jack London, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, and “Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The data confirmed that mostly children borrowed books from libraries in the country.

The association also decided to give the “Most Successful Library” award of the year to Batman Provincial Public Library, located in Turkey’s southeast, for its contribution to the formation of library culture.

Meanwhile, the book reading event, which started in 2012 and became traditional as part of the week, will be implemented for the 11th time this year in various squares of the cities.

The “We Read Books in 81 Cities” event will be held at noon tomorrow only in the provinces permitted due to the pandemic conditions.