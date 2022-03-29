Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

  • March 29 2022 07:00:00

Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

ISTANBUL
Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

As Turkey celebrates the 58th Library Week, a report based on reader statistics published by an organization reveals some data on which books the Turkish people preferred most last year.

“My Sweet Orange Tree” by Brazilian novelist Jose Mauro de Vasconcelos is at the top of the list created by The Turkish Librarians’ Association (TKD) by compiling the data collected from both public and university libraries around the country.

It was followed by “Limon ve Zeytin,” a well-known children’s book written by the famous Turkish cartoonist Salih Memecan and “Beast Quest,” another children’s novel written by several authors using the house name Adam Blade.

Continuing the list were classics such as “Çalışkuşu,” a famous novel by Turkish story writer Reşat Nuri Güntekin and “Madonna in a Fur Coat” and “Yusuf From Kuyucak” by Sabahattin Ali, a world-famous Turkish novelist killed while fleeing the country in 1948.

The last four on the list were “Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi, “White Fang” by Jack London, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, and “Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The data confirmed that mostly children borrowed books from libraries in the country.

The association also decided to give the “Most Successful Library” award of the year to Batman Provincial Public Library, located in Turkey’s southeast, for its contribution to the formation of library culture.

Meanwhile, the book reading event, which started in 2012 and became traditional as part of the week, will be implemented for the 11th time this year in various squares of the cities.

The “We Read Books in 81 Cities” event will be held at noon tomorrow only in the provinces permitted due to the pandemic conditions.

children's books,

ARTS & LIFE African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest

African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

    Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

  2. Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

    Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

  3. Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

    Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

  4. Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

    Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

  5. Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

    Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe
Recommended
British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus
Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk

Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk
Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival
Radar-based flood warning system to be applied in Black Sea region

Radar-based flood warning system to be applied in Black Sea region
Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey
Turkey reports 14,364 new coronavirus cases, 61 more deaths

Turkey reports 14,364 new coronavirus cases, 61 more deaths
WORLD Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes on Monday as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

ECONOMY TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

A TAV Airports and Fraport AG joint venture closed the financing and completed the upfront payment to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) as part of an agreement regarding the development and 25-year concession of Antalya Airport.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match