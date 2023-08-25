Chief physician stripped of top post after mobbing case

Salim Uzun - ANTALYA

Following the investigation into a mobbing case, the Health Ministry has found chief physician Ayşegül Alkan guilty, and as a consequence, she will not be allowed to work as a chief again in her professional life.

At Antalya Kumluca State Hospital, the ministry completed an investigation against the chief specialist Alkan, who forced two nurses to write “I am an idiot” 500 times on paper as a punishment for leaving their assigned place of duty.

As a result of the investigation carried out at the hospital by examining the written statements of the parties and eyewitnesses along with security footage, Alkan was given a warning for "humiliating behavior against her supervisor or those in her staff," and her post was changed.

According to the report, the physician in question, who is currently working at Finike State Hospital, was given a very high penalty point and will not be able to work as a manager for the rest of her professional life, ministry officials told local media.

Previously, during routine checks, Alkan allegedly found that the two nurses were not in their duty areas and scolded them in front of other physicians, forcing them to write a derogatory statement as their punishment on paper for leaving the area.

The nurses opposed the request, arguing that they would not accept such a punishment and the official disciplinary regulations should be applied to them, yet Alkan did not accept their objections.

After the incident, the Kumluca prosecutor's office issued an indictment against Alkan upon the complaint of the nurses on the charge of "insulting a public official for his duty" and a lawsuit was filed.