Chicken meat output reaches 2.1 mln tons in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's chicken meat production was 2.1 million tons in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority said on Feb. 12.

The figure posted a 0.8 percent year-on-year fall in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The country produced 59,640 tons of turkey meat last year, slipping 14.2 percent from previous year.

In 2019, Turkey's chicken and turkey meat production totaled 2.2 million tons, down from 2.85 million tons in 2018.

The number of slaughtered chicken also went down 1.7 percent to 1.2 billion during the same period.

Last year's poultry production data also revealed that hen egg production increased by 1.3 percent, hitting nearly 20 billion units over the same period.

Export figures

Turkey's egg exports totaled $295 million last month, while exports of meat from poultry animals reached $571.4 million.

The country earned $866.4 million from its poultry exports -- egg and meat -- in 2019.