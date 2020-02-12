Chicken meat output reaches 2.1 mln tons in 2019

  • February 12 2020 12:50:57

Chicken meat output reaches 2.1 mln tons in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Chicken meat output reaches 2.1 mln tons in 2019

Turkey's chicken meat production was 2.1 million tons in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority said on Feb. 12.

The figure posted a 0.8 percent year-on-year fall in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The country produced 59,640 tons of turkey meat last year, slipping 14.2 percent from previous year.

In 2019, Turkey's chicken and turkey meat production totaled 2.2 million tons, down from 2.85 million tons in 2018.

The number of slaughtered chicken also went down 1.7 percent to 1.2 billion during the same period.

Last year's poultry production data also revealed that hen egg production increased by 1.3 percent, hitting nearly 20 billion units over the same period.

Export figures 

Turkey's egg exports totaled $295 million last month, while exports of meat from poultry animals reached $571.4 million.

The country earned $866.4 million from its poultry exports -- egg and meat -- in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  2. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

  3. US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

    US, Turkey re-evaluate situation in Idlib

  4. Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime will pay ‘heavy price’ for any attack: Erdoğan

  5. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland
Recommended
Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere
Some 9.6 mln tons of cow milk collected in 2019

Some 9.6 mln tons of cow milk collected in 2019
Turkey, Slovenia eye joint businesses in 3rd countries

Turkey, Slovenia eye joint businesses in 3rd countries
Turkey, Croatia seek to boost trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey, Croatia seek to boost trade volume to $5 bln
Angel investors to meet in Istanbul

Angel investors to meet in Istanbul
1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019
WORLD US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

U.S. warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria's northeast Hasakah region after an incident at a checkpoint where U.S. soldiers killed one person, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 12.
ECONOMY Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Advanced economy emissions fall, offset growth elsewhere

Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in the advanced economies balancing out a rise in the rest of the world, latest data has shown.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.