Chevron Australian LNG plant back to full production 

Chevron Australian LNG plant back to full production 

ADELAIDE
Chevron Australian LNG plant back to full production

A Chevron Corp. liquefied natural gas plant in Australia had resumed full production after a fault cut output by one-fifth for three days amid strike action, the U.S. energy giant said yesterday.

A turbine tripped at the Wheatstone LNG plant in Western Australia state ast week as around 500 unionized Chevron staff escalated strike action over pay and conditions.

Wheatstone and Chevron’s Gorgon plant, both in the state’s Pilbara region, account for between 5 percent and 7 percent of global LNG supply.

Chevron said full production did not resume at Wheatstone until night on Sept. 17 .

“During this time, LNG continued to be produced at approximately 80 percent of usual rates and vessel loading continued,” a Chevron statement said.

“There has been no change to scheduled LNG deliveries,” Chevron added.

Wheatstone produces 8.9 million metric tons of LNG a year.

About 500 Chevron employees who are members of the Offshore Alliance, a partnership between the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia that represents workers in Australia’s offshore oil and gas industry, stopped work for a second consecutive day on Sept. 17 and warned of further disruptions to come.

The union argues that less experienced non-union labor that is filling in for striking union members would lead to a reduction in LNG output and cost Chevron more than the higher wages and improved conditions that are demanded.

The union blamed incompetence of non-union labor for a four-hour delay in LNG being shipped from Wheatstone on Sept. 15.

Economy,

SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

    Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

  2. Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

  3. Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

    Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

  4. Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

    Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

  5. ‘American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest

    ‘American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest
Recommended
Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months

Fruit, vegetable exports exceed $2 billion in eight months
Carmakers need to speed up green transformation: Expert

Carmakers need to speed up green transformation: Expert
Average home price in at 2.86 million Turkish Liras

Average home price in at 2.86 million Turkish Liras
Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data
Evergrande employees arrested

Evergrande employees arrested
Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits

Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $289.7 billion as of July, declining by 3.1 percent from the end of 2022, the Central Bank data showed on Sept. 18.

SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.