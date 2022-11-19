Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans ‘a dying language’ comments

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans ‘a dying language’ comments

JOHANNESBURG
Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans ‘a dying language’ comments

Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron has sparked a firestorm in her native South Africa for suggesting that Afrikaans, a language descended from Dutch settlers, was heading for oblivion.

“There’s about 44 people still speaking it - it’s definitely a dying language, it’s not a very helpful language,” the 47-year-old actor said on Nov. 14 on a U.S. podcast, “Smartless.” By Nov. 17, South Africans took to Twitter to voice outrage or support.

“Wow what a disrespectful comment to the millions of South Africans of all ages, races...that speak Afrikaans as their first language,” said @Juleanor.

“Thank you Charlize Theron - that...racist language is dying and shouldn’t even be recognized,” said @SaboSizwe, in contrast.

One of 11 official languages in South Africa, Afrikaans is commonly used by around 12 percent of the population of nearly 60 million.

Laws imposing Afrikaans played a role in the oppression of black citizens during the apartheid era, and the language remains controversial in some sectors of society today.

A lawmaker from the opposition radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party tweeted in support of Theron’s remarks, but the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), a small rightwing and predominantly white Afrikaner party, said she was misguided.

“She is not up to date with what is going on in her country of birth,” it said in a statement.

The Hollywood star was born in Benoni, a suburb 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Johannesburg, and moved to the United States almost 30 years ago.

She said she didn’t speak English until she was 19 because “nobody” in her predominantly Afrikaans neighborhood spoke it.
Afrikaans is descended from Dutch spoken by settlers who began to arrive in South Africa in the mid-17th century.

Its centuries-long history in South Africa has sparked debate as to whether it should be considered an indigenous or imported language.

It is the country’s the third most spoken language after Zulu, which is used by around 25 percent of the population, and Xhosa, spoken by nearly 15 percent, according to official statistics.

In 2020, a court overturned a decision by one of South Africa’s largest universities, the University of South Africa (UNISA), to abolish classes taught in Afrikaans.

ARTS & LIFE Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival

Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival
MOST POPULAR

  1. Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

    Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

  2. Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

    Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

  3. Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

    Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

  4. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

  5. 1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry

    1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry
Recommended
Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary

Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary
Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival

Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival
Sabancı Art Awards presented

Sabancı Art Awards presented
Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic

Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic
Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M
WORLD Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

The US government recommended on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was immune from legal action over the 2018 murder of a dissident journalist, according to court documents.

ECONOMY Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

China has granted tech giant Tencent its first licence for a video game in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world’s top game maker.

SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.