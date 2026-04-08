'Charlie's Angels' stars reunite for show's 50th anniversary

LOS ANGELES

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic television series “Charlie’s Angels,” revisiting the legacy of a show that became a defining pop culture phenomenon of the late 1970s. The trio appeared at PaleyFest LA, where they were welcomed with a standing ovation at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, reflecting the enduring affection for the series decades after it first aired.

Originally debuting on Sept. 22, 1976, the crime drama followed three female private detectives working for the mysterious Charlie, whose voice guided them but whose face was never seen. The show quickly became a hit, ranking in the top 10 during its first two seasons on ABC and running for five seasons until 1981. At a time before streaming platforms and with only a handful of major networks, its success was particularly significant.

Speaking at the event, Smith recalled recognizing early on that the series was “different, special and unique,” highlighting its portrayal of women as active agents rather than passive characters. Jackson echoed the sentiment, noting that the show made a lasting impact.

The series also helped cement Farrah Fawcett as a global icon, thanks in part to her signature hairstyle and widely circulated swimsuit poster. After she left the show following the first season to pursue film roles, she was replaced by Ladd. Aware of Fawcett’s immense popularity, Ladd approached the transition with humor, even wearing a T-shirt referencing her predecessor on her first day. The move helped ease the shift, and, as Jackson noted, the show continued seamlessly.

Despite its popularity, “Charlie’s Angels” faced criticism at the time, with some labeling it “jiggle television” due to its emphasis on the characters’ appearance. Jackson dismissed such critiques, saying the cast understood the broader significance of their work, including its role in challenging gender norms and contributing to breaking the glass ceiling.

Half a century later, the show remains widely watched through reruns and home media, and it inspired a successful film franchise. The actresses reflected on how the series balanced entertainment with a subtle message about women’s capabilities and independence.

The reunion also touched on more personal experiences, including the bond the three women share after each faced breast cancer. They encouraged audiences to prioritize regular health screenings, underscoring the importance of early detection.

Looking ahead, Jackson, Smith and Ladd are set to reunite again in May at a Paley Honors gala in New York. Their appearance at PaleyFest served not only as a celebration of the show’s legacy but also as a reminder of its cultural impact and the lasting connection between its stars and audiences.