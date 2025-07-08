Chapel unearthed at Fethiye Castle under restoration

MUĞLA

A chapel unearthed during the ongoing excavations at Fethiye Castle in southwestern Türkiye will be restored and made accessible to visitors, officials have announced.

The archaeological project, carried out under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, is being conducted in cooperation with the Muğla Governor’s Office, Fethiye District Governor’s Office, Fethiye Municipality and the Fethiye Museum.

The excavation, led by Professor Kadir Pektaş, is part of the “Heritage for the Future” project and currently focuses on both the upper and lower sections of the historic hilltop castle overlooking Fethiye Bay.

During the work on the lower fortifications, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a Byzantine-era chapel. “We haven’t been able to date the chapel precisely yet, but based on the current findings, it likely dates back to the Middle Byzantine period,” Pektaş said.

He noted that the structure is situated next to the lower walls of the castle and enjoys a scenic view of the bay. “A beautiful spot was chosen for the chapel, both in terms of location and view. It’s a small-scale structure, but we expect to uncover more substantial remains as work progresses,” he added.

Excavations inside and around the chapel also revealed several Byzantine-era graves. Pektaş said the team plans to expand the excavation area in order to better understand the structure’s context and function. “We aim to complete the excavation, carry out conservation work, and place the chapel under protection. It will be made accessible to visitors,” he said.

The team has also uncovered remnants from the Menteşe Beylik and Ottoman periods in the upper parts of the castle, along with two relatively recent human skeletons. Pektaş said that while the remains will be examined in detail, initial findings do not indicate the presence of a formal cemetery in the area.

Following the restoration and conservation efforts, the site is expected to become a significant cultural and touristic destination in Fethiye, combining panoramic views with rich historical texture. A landscaping project is also planned to integrate the chapel into a broader walking route through the historical site.