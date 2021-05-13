Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

PARIS-Agence France-Presse

UEFA announced on May 13 that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea had been moved from Istanbul to Porto.

The match on May 29 has been switched to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the U.K. and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, European football’s governing body announced up to 6,000 supporters from each club will be able to attend.

Earlier this week, newspaper reports claimed the match would be played at London’s Wembley Stadium.

"The difficulties of moving the final are great and the FA and the authorities made every effort to try to stage the match in England and I would like to thank them for their work in trying to make it happen," Ceferin said.

UEFA said coronavirus rules in the UK made it difficult to hold the fixture in the English capital.

"UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from U.K. quarantine arrangements," it said.



