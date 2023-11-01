Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake

İZMİR
A commemorative event has been held in memory of the 117 people who lost their lives in the 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the western province of İzmir on the third anniversary of the disaster.

Relatives of the deceased and local authorities gathered at the Oct. 30 Earthquake Memorial in Hasan Ali Yücel Park, where they paid their respects and laid carnations at the monument.

"We experienced indescribable pain on that day. Our hearts were consumed by grief. Oct. 30 has been etched into İzmir's history as one of its most major disasters. We have made great efforts to alleviate some of that pain over the years. That day has become the day of epic solidarity for İzmir," Mayor Tunç Soyer said during his speech at the ceremony.

"We carried out the 'One Rent, One Home' campaign, which aimed to provide rental support to earthquake survivors. Citizens from all over the country participated in the communal effort of İzmir. Dying in an earthquake is not destiny. Earthquakes do not kill. It is the lack of timely precautions and the construction of buildings driven by greed that do," he added.

Meanwhile, on the third anniversary of the destructive earthquake, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) conducted an exercise.

In accordance with the scenario, earthquake victims and animals trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building were rescued, and after initial medical care by the health teams, injured individuals were lowered to a safe area from high ground using ropes and a pulley system.

