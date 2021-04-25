Ceremony held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings

  • April 25 2021 10:34:00

Ceremony held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency
Ceremony held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings

A ceremony was held in western Çanakkale province early on April 25 to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War I.

A wreath-laying ceremony with limited participants instead of a dawn service, due to coronavirus measures, was held with the participation of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders coming to commemorate their ancestors every April 25.

The ceremony was started with speeches by Australian Ambassador to Ankara Marc Innes-Brown and New Zealand Ambassador Wendy Hinton at 5.30 a.m. local time.

Infantry Staff Lieut. Col. Anıl Aksoy read a letter sent by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to families of foreign soldiers who were killed in the Gallipoli Campaign.

Eceabat District Governor Mustafa Çiftçiler laid a wreath during the ceremony.

The program was completed after the reading of the Turkish, Australian, and New Zealand national anthems.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Gallipoli Peninsula Historical Site President Ismail Kasdemir, British Ambassador Dominick Chilcott, Irish Ambassador Mcguinness and French Consul General in Istanbul Olivier Gauvin.

On April 25, 1915, nine months into World War I, Allied soldiers landed on the shores of the Gelibolu peninsula. The troops were there as part of a plan to open Çanakkale Strait on Turkey's Aegean Sea coast to Allied fleets, allowing them to threaten the then-Ottoman capital, Istanbul.

The Allied Forces, however, encountered strong and courageous resistance from the Turks and the campaign turned out to be a costly failure. Tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and soldiers died, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, plus 7,000 - 8,000 Australians and nearly 3,000 New Zealanders.

Victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which went on to wage a war of independence between 1919 and 1922 and eventually formed a republic in 1923 from the ashes of the old empire.

April 25 is also known as ANZAC Day in Australia - a significant national holiday that honors the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought and died in Çanakkale on Turkey's western coast in 1915. Australia and New Zealand commemorate the event as Gallipoli.

WORLD Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar shadow gov't welcomes ASEAN call to end violence
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

    Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

  2. Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

  3. 'Using 1915 incidents for politics saddens Armenians'

    'Using 1915 incidents for politics saddens Armenians'

  4. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  5. Main opposition CHP urges lawmakers to erase coup laws

    Main opposition CHP urges lawmakers to erase coup laws
Recommended
Turkey condoles with Indonesia after submarine sinks

Turkey condoles with Indonesia after submarine sinks
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders exchange views on latest developments

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders exchange views on 'latest developments'
Turkey takes hold of 4 targets in northern Iraq

Turkey takes hold of 4 targets in northern Iraq
Turkey denounces Bidens recognition of 1915 events as genocide

Turkey denounces Biden's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'

Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

Turkey launches ground, air operation in northern Iraq

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face higher risk of death: Study

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face higher risk of death: Study
WORLD Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar shadow gov't welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar’s shadow government of ousted lawmakers has welcomed a call by Southeast Asian leaders for an end to "military violence" after their crisis talks in Jakarta with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
ECONOMY Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe

Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe

Sixty-eight suspects were detained in Turkey as part of an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Thodex, a security source said on April 25.

SPORTS Turkish football teams friendly fixtures unveiled

Turkish football team's friendly fixtures unveiled

The Turkish national football team's friendly fixtures before this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 tournament revealed on April 25.