Century of Türkiye will also be the century of atrs, artists: Erdoğan

ANKARA
We will continue to support anyone who gets their inspiration from these lands and produces works for the benefit of their country, nation and the whole humanity. In this regard, the Century of Türkiye will also be the century of arts and artists, President Recep Tayyyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 21. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards Ceremony at Beştepe Nation’s Convention and Culture Center.

Noting that they deem it their duty to support any person and any artist who enriches the country’s cultural wealth, President Erdoğan stated that anyone serving Türkiye and the Turkish culture, regardless of their faith, race or origin, is held in high esteem.

“We act with an understanding that embraces all artists without discriminating among them,” the President stressed. “We will continue to support anyone who gets their inspiration from these lands and produces works for the benefit of their country, nation and the whole humanity. In this regard, the Century of Türkiye will also be the century of arts and artists. Please don’t forget that I, as the President, will always stand with you in every step you take.”

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.

