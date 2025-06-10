Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

ANTALYA
Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

Historic mansions in the southern province of Antalya's Akseki district are opening their doors to visitors after undergoing careful restoration, offering a unique glimpse into the region’s cultural heritage.

Famous for its distinctive “button houses,” traditional wooden-frame homes, Akseki has been working to revive its damaged or deteriorated mansions and bring them into cultural tourism.

Once restoration is complete, the buildings are opened to the public, allowing guests to experience their authentic architecture and atmosphere.

One of the highlights is the 150-year-old Hakime Hanım Mansion, which underwent a five-year restoration.

The mansion features rooms named after flowers that appear in mythological tales, such as snowdrop, carnation, daisy, hyacinth and poppy, and is decorated with embroidered linens and period furnishings.

Guests staying at the mansion can relax in Akseki’s clean air and natural surroundings while also discovering traditional crafts, vintage furniture and restored elements of the home that reflect its original form and historical charm.

In addition to domestic tourists, the mansions attract international visitors, particularly those traveling to the region for hunting tourism.

Akseki Mayor İlkay Akca said the district is home to approximately 600 registered historical structures, including button houses dating back 200 to 300 years, from the Ottoman period.

“Akseki stands out with its historical atmosphere and clean air,” Akca said. “Air quality measurements taken in February showed levels between 0 and 15, which is considered excellent. Our summers are cool, and visitors are impressed by our nature, climate and historical texture.”

He also noted that the municipality has applied for membership in Cittaslow, a network of calm cities, with the application currently under review in Italy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world

Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world
Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong

Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong
Turkish breakfast named world’s best

Turkish breakfast named world’s best
Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday
British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time

British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time
1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿