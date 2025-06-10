Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

ANTALYA

Historic mansions in the southern province of Antalya's Akseki district are opening their doors to visitors after undergoing careful restoration, offering a unique glimpse into the region’s cultural heritage.

Famous for its distinctive “button houses,” traditional wooden-frame homes, Akseki has been working to revive its damaged or deteriorated mansions and bring them into cultural tourism.

Once restoration is complete, the buildings are opened to the public, allowing guests to experience their authentic architecture and atmosphere.

One of the highlights is the 150-year-old Hakime Hanım Mansion, which underwent a five-year restoration.

The mansion features rooms named after flowers that appear in mythological tales, such as snowdrop, carnation, daisy, hyacinth and poppy, and is decorated with embroidered linens and period furnishings.

Guests staying at the mansion can relax in Akseki’s clean air and natural surroundings while also discovering traditional crafts, vintage furniture and restored elements of the home that reflect its original form and historical charm.

In addition to domestic tourists, the mansions attract international visitors, particularly those traveling to the region for hunting tourism.

Akseki Mayor İlkay Akca said the district is home to approximately 600 registered historical structures, including button houses dating back 200 to 300 years, from the Ottoman period.

“Akseki stands out with its historical atmosphere and clean air,” Akca said. “Air quality measurements taken in February showed levels between 0 and 15, which is considered excellent. Our summers are cool, and visitors are impressed by our nature, climate and historical texture.”

He also noted that the municipality has applied for membership in Cittaslow, a network of calm cities, with the application currently under review in Italy.