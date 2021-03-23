Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 1.85 trillion Turkish liras (around $249 billion) at the end of February, according to new official figures.

The figure was up 32% from the same month last year, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 22.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While 1.08 trillion Turkish liras ($146 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 777 billion liras ($105 billion) was external, it added.

Data also showed that the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 17.8 billion liras ($2.41 billion) as of Feb 28.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.3841 at the end of February.