Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln

  • March 23 2021 09:04:27

Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Central government gross debt stock hits $249 bln

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 1.85 trillion Turkish liras (around $249 billion) at the end of February, according to new official figures.

The figure was up 32% from the same month last year, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 22. 

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While 1.08 trillion Turkish liras ($146 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 777 billion liras ($105 billion) was external, it added.

Data also showed that the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 17.8 billion liras ($2.41 billion) as of Feb 28.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.3841 at the end of February.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

    Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

  2. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  3. Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

    Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

  4. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

  5. Being realistic on Cyprus

    Being realistic on Cyprus
Recommended
Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse
Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award

Turkey’s zero waste project wins UN global action award
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister
OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO

OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO
Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

WORLD Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israelis were voting on March 23 in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation still divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to remain in power.
ECONOMY Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

The Turkish division of Unilever is being fined some 480 million lira ($61 million) for abusing its commanding position in the ice cream sector, Turkish authorities announced on March 22. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.