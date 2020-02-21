Central government gross debt stock hits $218 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.33 trillion Turkish liras (around $218 billion) at the end of January, according to official figures released on Feb. 20.

The figure was 21.7 percent higher than the corresponding month last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

More than half of the debt stock is denominated in local currency, while 49.5 percent is in foreign currency, the ministry said.

A total of 57 percent of the debts were domestic and the rest were external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 17.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.9 billion) as of Jan. 31.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 6.09 at the end of last month, versus 5.29 Turkish liras last January.