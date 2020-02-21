Central government gross debt stock hits $218 bln

  • February 21 2020 10:16:54

Central government gross debt stock hits $218 bln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Central government gross debt stock hits $218 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.33 trillion Turkish liras (around $218 billion) at the end of January, according to official figures released on Feb. 20. 

The figure was 21.7 percent higher than the corresponding month last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

More than half of the debt stock is denominated in local currency, while 49.5 percent is in foreign currency, the ministry said.

A total of 57 percent of the debts were domestic and the rest were external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 17.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.9 billion) as of Jan. 31.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 6.09 at the end of last month, versus 5.29 Turkish liras last January.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants

Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants
New company launches up 26.6 pct in January

New company launches up 26.6 pct in January
First indigenous electric train to be tested in May

First indigenous electric train to be tested in May
Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable

Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable
GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake

GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake
External assets increase at the end of 2019

External assets increase at the end of 2019
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.