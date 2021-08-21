Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

  • August 21 2021 10:04:06

ANKARA
The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 2 trillion Turkish liras (around $241 billion) as of the end of July, according to official figures on Aug. 20. 

The Treasury and Finance Ministry said the figure slipped 18% from the same period last year.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 42.8% of the debt stock is denominated in Turkey's local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency, the ministry data showed.

While 1.15 trillion Turkish liras ($136.7 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 880 billion liras ($104.4 billion) was external, it added.

The data also showed that as of July 31, the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 17.5 billion liras ($2.1 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 8.43 at the end of July.

