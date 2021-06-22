Central government gross debt stock at $233.5 bln in May

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 2 trillion Turkish liras ($233.48 billion) as of the end of May, official figures showed on June 21.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up by 22.5% on a yearly basis.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 42.15% of the debt stock is denominated in Turkey’s local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency.

While 1.13 trillion Turkish liras ($132 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 868.13 billion liras ($101.3 billion) was external, it added.

Data also showed that as of May 31, the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 18.3 billion liras ($2.13 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 8.57 at the end of May.