Central government debt stock totals $286.4 billion

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 11.4 trillion Turkish liras ($286.4 billion) as of the end of June, according to official figures released on July 21.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up by 44.7 percent versus the end of June last year.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and households.

Some 44.5 percent of the debt stock is denominated in Türkiye’s local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency.

While 6.58 trillion liras ($165.2 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 4.89 trillion liras ($122.8 billion) was external, it added.