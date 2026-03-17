Foreign-invested firms drive 30 pct of Türkiye’s 2025 exports

Foreign-invested firms drive 30 pct of Türkiye’s 2025 exports

ANKARA
Foreign-invested firms drive 30 pct of Türkiye’s 2025 exports

Foreign-invested companies in Türkiye were responsible for approximately 30 percent of the country’s total exports in 2025, according to the Trade Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that international direct investments flowing into Türkiye have shown a steady upward trend in recent years. Citing Central Bank data, the statement noted that foreign direct investment inflows, which stood at just $1.1 billion in 2002, rose by 12.2 percent year-on-year to reach $13.1 billion in 2025. This reflects a stable monthly average of $1.1 billion throughout the year.

According to the Ministry’s analysis, foreign-invested firms’ exports to the European Union (EU) reached $46.4 billion, making the bloc the largest destination market. The top export markets were Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and France.

The statement further revealed that during this period, the highest export figures were recorded by firms originating from the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. EU-based companies accounted for 51.2 percent of foreign-invested firms’ total exports and 15.5 percent of Türkiye’s overall exports in 2025.

Exports by these firms were dominated by industrial sectors, particularly “Motor vehicles,” “Boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances” and “Electrical machinery and equipment,” the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that Türkiye’s consistent industrial, trade and investment policies have strengthened its position as an attractive hub for international investors.

It added that foreign investments continue to support production capacity and export performance, while Türkiye’s logistics infrastructure, integration into global value chains and structural reforms in the investment climate have reinforced its role as a resilient and strategic production and supply center in the global trade system.

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