Japan spent $64 billion in yen interventions: Reports

Japan spent $64 billion in yen interventions: Reports

TOKYO
Japan spent $64 billion in yen interventions: Reports

Japan has spent around 10 trillion yen ($64 billion) since last week propping up the yen, local media reported citing market estimates based on central bank data.

The market interventions reportedly began on April 30 when the Japanese currency weakened to near 160 yen per dollar, the lowest in almost two years.

Since then there have been several spikes in the unit, sparking speculation of further moves by authorities, and on Friday it was trading close to 157.

Atsushi Mimura, Japan's top currency official, on Thursday declined to comment, local media reported.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was due in Japan next week to discuss currency issues and other matters, the Nikkei daily reported.

Bessent was then due to join U.S. President Donald Trump in China, the report said, citing U.S.- and Japanese diplomatic sources.

The yen has weakened on the back of the recent rise in oil prices as well as the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates.

The last time Japanese authorities intervened was in July 2024 as the yen neared 162 per dollar, spending some 5.5 trillion yen.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

  2. Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

    Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

  3. Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

    Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

  4. Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

    Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

  5. Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation

    Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation
Recommended
TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units
Government taking measures to keep program on track: Şimşek

Government taking measures to keep program on track: Şimşek
Turkish tech companies on South Korean investors’ radar

Turkish tech companies on South Korean investors’ radar
Türkiye working on a new energy architecture, says minister

Türkiye working on a new energy architecture, says minister
Trump gives EU until July 4 to ratify deal or face tariff hike

Trump gives EU until July 4 to ratify deal or face tariff hike
Sony forecasts 13 pct rise in full-year net profit

Sony forecasts 13 pct rise in full-year net profit
WORLD Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli and Lebanese envoys will sit down for a fresh round of peace talks in Washington next week, even as Israel presses its campaign against the militant group Hezbollah in spite of a ceasefire.

ECONOMY TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) designed a new production plant to boost its manufacturing output with an additional 24 aircraft per year capacity, the firm’s deputy general manager has said.

SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿