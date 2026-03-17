Nvidia chief expects revenue of $1 trillion through 2027

Nvidia chief expects revenue of $1 trillion through 2027

SAN FRANCISCO
Nvidia chief expects revenue of $1 trillion through 2027

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks during an Nvidia conference focusing on artificial intelligence in San Jose, Calif., Monday, March 16, 2026. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said he expects the artificial intelligence chip powerhouse to bring in at least a trillion dollars in revenue through next year.

Huang made the ramped-up revenue forecast while outlining Nvidia's latest innovations for a packed audience at the opening of its annual developers conference in Silicon Valley on March 16.

"I see, through 2027, at least a trillion dollars [in revenue]," Huang said.

"I am certain that computing demand will be higher than that."

A year earlier, at the same event, Huang had projected revenue of half that much.

The revenue is expected to be driven by demand for its premium graphics processing units (GPUs), which Huang touted as delivering high performance while reining in the cost of delivering AI services.

Huang contended that demand for computing power has increased "a million-fold" in just two years and shows no sign of abating.

The entire tech world —  from big names like OpenAI and Anthropic to young startups —  feels like they could grow revenue and their AI "if they could just get more capacity," Huang told the audience.

Nvidia is aiming its AI expertise at seemingly all sectors from automobiles to health care.

"Every single enterprise company, every single software company in the world needs an AI agent strategy," Huang said.

"This is going to become a multi trillion-dollar industry, offering not just tools for people to use, but agents that are specialized," he added.

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