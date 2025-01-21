Central government debt stock at 9.3 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's overall debt stock was at 9.25 trillion Turkish Liras ($281.5 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced.

The overall debt stock went up by 37.24 percent from 6.74 trillion liras in 2023.

The country's domestic debt was at 4.96 trillion liras ($150.9 billion) in 2024 while foreign debt totaled 4.29 trillion liras ($130.59 billion).

Around 44 percent of the overall debt stock, or 4.06 trillion liras, was in Turkish lira, while the remaining amount, or 5.1 trillion liras, was in foreign currencies.

Government bonds and international bonds constituted 4.9 trillion liras and 3.3 trillion liras of the overall debt stock, while treasury bills accounted for another 66 billion liras.

The average USD/TRY exchange rate was at 32.85 in 2024, and 23.79 in 2023.