Central banks of Turkey, China expand swap agreement

  • June 16 2021 11:07:00

Central banks of Turkey, China expand swap agreement

ANKARA
Central banks of Turkey, China expand swap agreement

The Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) and People’s Bank of China (PBOC) expanded their swap agreement, which was signed in May 2019, by 35.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.12 billion) and 23 billion Chinese yuan ($3.59 billion).

The agreement reached a total of 46 billion Turkish liras ($7.12 billion) and 35 billion Chinese yuan ($5.47 billion), according to a statement released late on June 15 by Turkey's Central Bank.

The bank noted: "The increased amount has been recorded in CBRT accounts as of 15 June 2021.

"The core objectives of the agreement are to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and to support financial stability of the two countries."

TURKEY Antalya to see high turnout in upcoming international meetings: FM

Antalya to see high turnout in upcoming international meetings: FM

MOST POPULAR

  1. Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

    Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

  2. Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

    Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

  3. Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

    Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

  4. Acute phase of pandemic nearing end in Turkey, says health minister

    Acute phase of pandemic nearing end in Turkey, says health minister

  5. Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul

    Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul
Recommended
TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting
TurkStream gas flow to halt for annual maintenance

TurkStream gas flow to halt for annual maintenance
Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister
Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties

'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'
Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe

Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe
Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May
WORLD Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early on June 16 on positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. 

ECONOMY TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ has hailed “the mutual understanding for common interests” expressed by the Turkish and U.S. presidents in their meeting in Brussels on June 14.

SPORTS Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.