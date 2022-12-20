Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet for rates this week

Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet for rates this week

ANKARA
Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet for rates this week

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet to decide on the key interest rate on Dec. 22.

This will be the bank’s last rate-setting meeting for 2023.

Last month, the bank slashed its policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) from 10.5 percent to 9 percent.

Analysts expect the Central Bank to keep the policy rate unchanged at 9 percent at the upcoming meeting this week.

“The committee expects the disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken and decisively implemented for strengthening sustainable price and financial stability along with the resolution of the ongoing regional conflict,” the bank said in the minutes of the last MPC meeting.

Considering the increasing risks regarding global demand, the committee evaluated that the current policy rate is adequate and decided to end the rate cut cycle that started in August, the statement added.

The bank reiterated that it will continue to use all available instruments decisively within the framework of liraization strategy until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability.

The annual inflation rate slipped from 85.5 percent October to 84.39 percent in November with consumer prices advancing 2.3 percent on a monthly basis.

Inflation will continue its downward trend, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said earlier last week.

“We have entered a path where inflation will exhibit declines each month,” Nebati told lawmakers in parliament on Dec. 12.

Türkiye, intreset rate, TURKEY, Economy,

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
Türkiye’s external assets reach $296 billion

Türkiye’s external assets reach $296 billion
EBRD provides loan to Tersan Tersanecilik

EBRD provides loan to Tersan Tersanecilik
Automotive sales pick up in December

Automotive sales pick up in December
IMF approves $3 billion loan to Egypt

IMF approves $3 billion loan to Egypt
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

The British government has said it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas.

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.