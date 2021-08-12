Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

  • August 12 2021 14:23:37

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

ANKARA
Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

Turkey's Central Bank on Aug. 12 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the policy rate-steady at 19%, in line with market expectations, for the fifth month in a row.

After the committee's eighth Monetary Policy Committee meeting this year, the bank said strong recovery in global demand and supply problems are pushing up producer and consumer prices alike on a global scale.

"Unfavorable effects of weather conditions in major agricultural commodity exporting countries are observed in global food prices," it added.

Stressing that the monetary tightening has a decelerating impact on credit and domestic demand, the bank noted: "Taking into account the high levels of inflation and inflation expectations, the current tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively until a significant fall in the Inflation Report’s forecast path is achieved."

According to an Anadolu Agency survey last week, 16 economists expected no change in one-week repo rate.

At the beginning of this year the policy rate was 17%, and in March the bank raised the rate to 19%.

Turkey's annual inflation rate stood at 18.95% in July, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

interest rate ,

TURKEY CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees

CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

    Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

  2. Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future

    Erdoğan mulls possibility of meeting with Taliban leader in future

  3. Nine dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

    Nine dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

  4. Barbecue is forbidden

    Barbecue is forbidden

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against Afghan refugee influx

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against Afghan refugee influx
Recommended
Turkish, South Korean central banks sign swap agreement

Turkish, South Korean central banks sign swap agreement 
Aselsan continues profitable growth

Aselsan continues profitable growth
Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021

Türk Telekom’s revenues up 19 percent in first half of 2021
Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June
Turkish airports see 57 mln passengers in first 7 months

Turkish airports see 57 mln passengers in first 7 months

WORLD Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying, Ottawa vows appeal

Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying, Ottawa vows appeal

A Chinese court on Aug. 11 jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years for spying, a sentence swiftly condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "unacceptable and unjust" - and which Ottawa says it plans to appeal.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady for 5th straight month

Turkey's Central Bank on Aug. 12 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the policy rate-msteady at 19%, in line with market expectations, for the fifth month in a row.
SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.