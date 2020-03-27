Central Bank int'l reserves at $107.7 bln in Feb

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserves stood at $107.7 billion as of the end of February, the bank announced on March 27.

The February figures showed total reserve assets increased 5.1 percent from the previous month.

Foreign currency reserves – in convertible foreign currencies – were up 3.2 percent to $75.8 billion, while gold reserves increased by 10.5 percent to $30.4 billion during the same period.

In January, the bank's official reserves posted a 2.9 percent decrease to $102.5 billion, with foreign currency reserves falling 4.7 percent to $73.5 billion during the same period.

Liability side

Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government and Central Bank – foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit liabilities – posted a 6.4 percent monthly increase in February, reaching $18.1 billion, the bank said.

Of this amount, $13.2 billion were in principal repayments and $4.9 billion in interest repayments, the bank said.

The bank also said the contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency last month totaled $36.7 billion, up 2.3 percent from the previous month.