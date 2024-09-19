Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

ANKARA
Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

In a widely expected move, Türkiye’s Central Bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 50 percent for the sixth month in a row.

In a statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Sept. 19, the bank reiterated that it remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

“The tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed, and inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range,” it said.

Indicators for the third quarter confirm that domestic demand continues to slow down with a diminishing inflationary impact, according to the bank.

However, it warned that inflation expectations and pricing behavior continue to pose risks to the disinflation process.

“The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance will bring down the underlying trend of monthly inflation through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in Turkish Lira, and improvement in inflation expectations,” the bank said.

Consequently, the disinflation process will gain strength, it stressed.

Since June last year, the country’s Central Bank has raised the one-week repo rate by 4,150 basis points to rein in rampant inflation.

The annual inflation rate slowed from 61.78 percent in July to 51.97 percent in August.

Monetary policy tools will be used effectively in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen, the bank noted in the statement.

In case of unanticipated developments in credit and deposit markets, the monetary transmission mechanism will be supported via additional macroprudential measures, the bank stressed.

“Liquidity conditions are assessed with respect to prospective developments and closely monitored. Sterilization tools will continue to be implemented effectively,” it said.

“Taking into account the lagged effects of monetary tightening, the committee will make its policy decisions so as to create the monetary and financial conditions necessary to ensure a decline in the underlying trend of inflation and to reach the 5 percent inflation target in the medium term,” the bank added.

rates, steady,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

    Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

  2. Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

    Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

  3. Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

    Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

  4. EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

    EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

  5. Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye

    Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform
World Bank boosts climate financing by 10 percent

World Bank boosts climate financing by 10 percent
Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves key interest rate unchanged
Brazil’s drought threatens to push coffee prices even higher

Brazil’s drought threatens to push coffee prices even higher
EU, China hold constructive talks on electric vehicle tariffs

EU, China hold 'constructive' talks on electric vehicle tariffs
Turkish ports welcome 1.2 mln cruise passengers in 8 months

Turkish ports welcome 1.2 mln cruise passengers in 8 months
Consumer morale improves for second consecutive month

Consumer morale improves for second consecutive month
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

The latest escalation brought Israel and Hezbollah back to the brink of the war on Sept. 20, as the Israeli military carried out dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon in what Lebanese security sources said were some of the most intense bombings in months.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿