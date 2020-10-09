Central Anatolian province bans smoking at city center due to virus measures

ISTANBUL

Authorities in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat have banned smoking on avenues and streets where people walk in close proximity with each other at the city center due to COVID-19 measures.

“It is now not allowed to lift down your face masks to smoke in the city center in places within walking distance. The ban may expand to the [province’s] districts,” said a statement by the Yozgat Governor’s Office on Oct. 8.

The statement said the decision was made to ensure social distancing was maintained and to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“People disobeying the rules will be fined,” added the statement.