Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

  • December 28 2020 07:00:00

Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

People have started selling cemetery plots on the black market for prices as high as 2 million Turkish Liras ($264,000), as finding graves in Istanbul, a metropolis where 70,000 people die every year on average, has become increasingly difficult.

Normally, the official price of a cemetery plot would be between 100 and 37,400 Turkish Liras ($13 and $4900) depending on the area where the cemetery is and the location of the grave.

But cemeteries in central Istanbul are filling up to reach the 100 percent capacity.

Officials have said the “opportunists” are now in action to make use of this situation, stressing that some people are trying to sell their own or inherited grave sites on the black market.

Especially online advertisements for graves in the Karacaahmet, Zincirlikuyu, Aşiyan and Edirnekapı cemeteries are “in high demand.” The cemeteries are located in central Istanbul.

One resident reportedly posted an advert on a famous e-commerce site, saying they had a 17-meter-square plot in Zincirlikuyu available for 2 million liras.

Another one advertised their grave, saying the plot was surrounded by greenery.

But the head of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s cemeteries department said graves cannot be sold.

“People think they can sell their grave sites to a third party. They cannot. Because the official document they have for a grave site is not a deed, it is a license to use,” said Ayhan Koç, the head of the department.

“Only he or she or their heirs can use that grave site. We, as the cemeteries department do not give permission to such sales,” noted Koç.

“If someone does not want to use that plot, the only thing that can do is to donate the site to our department,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

    Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

  2. Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

    Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

  3. Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

    Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

  4. Turkish foreign policy in 2020 and prospects for 2021

    Turkish foreign policy in 2020 and prospects for 2021

  5. BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

    BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder
Recommended
Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari

Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari
Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government

Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government
Turkey trains Libyan Navy in underwater warfare

Turkey trains Libyan Navy in underwater warfare

Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed 1-2 days

Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

Writer of Turkish national anthem commemorated

Writer of Turkish national anthem commemorated
Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years
WORLD Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said on Dec. 28, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.
ECONOMY Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Dec. 28. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.