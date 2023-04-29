Cecilia Krull to take stage in Ankara

ISTANBUL

Cecilia Krull, known for the song “My Life is Going On” on the Netflix series “La Casa de Papel,” will take the stage in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 3.

Krull, who won the admiration of music lovers with her song “Losing My Mind” released in 2020 after her single “Hard” in 2019, will meet her Turkish fans at CSO Ada Ankara.

Born to a musician family and started singing at the age of 7, Krull is shown as one of the most important new-generation jazz singers of today, with her French, Cuban, German and Spanish roots. Apart from jazz, the artist also sings songs in different musical styles such as Pop, Groove and Soul.

She released “Agnus Dei” in 2020, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in 2021, and the first single of her latest album “Out in Style” in 2022, and performed all over Europe, Latin America and the Middle East at many prestigious festivals.

Having musical collaborations with many internationally renowned musicians such as Jorge Pardo, Robert Glasper, Javier Colina, Gustav Lundgren, Mel Bringuez, Pedro Iturraide, Guillermo McGill, Andreas Unge, Pablo Martin Caminero, Borja Barrueta, Daniel Garcia Bruno, Bob Sands, Pedro Ruy Bias, Pepe Rivero, Gaston Joya, Michael Olivera, Reinier Elizarde and Ivan Melon Lewis, Krull worked with Manuel Santisteban in “Three Meters Above The Sky” (2010), “Fuga de Cerebros 2” (2011), “Ms to Vis” (2016), “The House of Paper” (2017) and “The Accident.”

Krull had a candid interview in which she shared her experiences and talked about her passion for music.

You are best known for the songs you sing for “La Casa De Papel.” If you had the chance to go back in time, which movie would you like to sing for in the history of cinema?

They are so many movies that I love, I remember a lot of soundtracks that are very special for me. For example, “Romeo & Juliet,” “Titanic” and the extraordinary song of Celine Dion. One song as a perfume or the taste of a plate can transport you to a period of your own story It’s magic.

You have songs that reached over a billion streams early in your career. Does this put any kind of pressure on you for your next songs?

What happened with ‘my life is going on’ is unique, I never expected that huge success. And in a certain way after having that crazy numbers, after that, it seems that I will never have that success again, but I still believe in myself; working hard and still doing the best I can.

Finally, you released the first single of your latest album. What can you say about this song? What kind of reactions did you get regarding the song?

“Out in Style” is a song that speaks about crazy love and live in the present time. I’m very happy with the sound and the success in France.

You started singing professionally for Disney movies when you were a child. Is there a movie you can’t forget?

I started for Disney Spain when I was 7 years old for productions in albums, like Christmas songs, songs for travels, and sleeping songs. It was so important for me because I learned a lot about the profession while playing as a kid.

Apart from Jazz, you sing Pop, Groove and Soul. What does each different genre of music mean to you?

I always say what I love is singing songs and telling stories through my voice. Jazz is my passion, and I grew up with my father at home playing the piano for around eight hours per day. He is a jazz musician, so jazz is where I am coming from, but I am a singer and I love so many different genres and styles. I couldn’t only sing one kind of music, and that’s why maybe my songs sound a little bit of this and that, I love to explore different sounds and ways to do music.

You have been to Türkiye before. What are your memories from previous concerts?

Türkiye is one of my favorite places in the world. People are just amazing, your country is magical. I really love everything. The energy is so special, music, talented people, great sense of humor, the food, the places… Can’t wait to be in Türkiye again.