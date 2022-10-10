Çavuşoğlu, Kuleba discuss missile attacks on Ukraine

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Oct. 10 and discussed the latest wave of Russian missile attacks on the capital Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities.

“I had a call with my Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who strongly condemned Russian strikes and affirmed that Türkiye will continue its support for Ukraine. We coordinated efforts on mobilizing a resolute response within the U.N. General Assembly,” Kuleba tweeted.

Explosions on Oct. 10 rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on Kiev for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called an Oct. 8 explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Türkiye has been exerting efforts to end the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine from the very beginning of the crisis.

On July 22, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukraine grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the U.N. to enable safe transportation by merchant ships of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war as a result of Türkiye’s initiative, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced last month.