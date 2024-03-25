Cat sanctuary welcomes first litters of 2024

Van Cat Villa, a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the unique Van cat breed, is celebrating the birth of its first kittens of 2024 as two mother cats give birth to a total of five healthy kittens, marking the start of the breeding season at the facility.

Van cats, known for their mesmerizing and mismatched eyes (one blue, one amber) and luxurious white fur, are a treasured symbol of eastern Türkiye. The Van Cat Research and Application Center, established by Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ), meticulously cares for these felines at the Van Cat Villa.

The center plays a vital role in ensuring the survival and continued health of the Van cat population. With dedicated staff and specialized facilities, the Van Cat Villa provides a safe haven for these beautiful creatures.

Professor Dr. Abdullah Kaya, the director of the YYÜ Van Cat Research and Application Center, expressed his excitement about the new arrivals. "The first kittens of 2024 were born in Van Cat Villa," he announced. "These are very exciting moments for us. There are three breeding seasons throughout the year at the center, and the first one has just begun."

Kaya explained the birthing process and aftercare procedures at the Van Cat Villa. "Mother cats typically stay with their kittens for about two and a half months," he said.

"We have special rooms where the mothers and their newborns receive the care they need. We expect to see many more kittens here in the coming months as the breeding season progresses,” he added.

