Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US

ATLANTIC CITY

The casino gambling industry in the U.S. generates nearly $329 billion a year in economic activity, according to a new study by the industry's national trade association.

The American Gaming Association released a study showing the industry's economic impact in 2022 was up 26 percent from 2017, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Commercial and tribal casinos support 1.8 million jobs, including 700,000 jobs at casinos themselves or related businesses, about the same as in 2017.

Those jobs generated $104 billion in wages across the country, up 40 percent from 2017, according to the study.

The industry paid $52.7 billion last year in taxes to federal, state and local governments, up 29% since 2017, the report said.

The report was the first such study released by the association since 2018.

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the association, said the numbers show the casino industry's “resiliency and continued strength” since the pandemic first hit.

“Think back to where we were a few years ago with nearly 1,000 casinos, almost all of them closed,” he said. “Today, we're seeing record revenue in the industry.”

Miller said the association will use numbers from the survey to press its case to lawmakers in favor of gambling industry goals, including a government crackdown on unlicensed gambling operations.

The U.S. casino industry is having its best year ever this year in terms of the amount of money won from gamblers.

It is on a pace to exceed the $60 billion it won from gamblers last year.

“I think it speaks to the continuing popularity of casino gambling in the United States,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“Despite some economic headwinds, casinos remain powerful drivers of economic activity.”