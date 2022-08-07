Cash budget posts another deficit in July

ANKARA
The cash budget produced a deficit of 92.85 billion Turkish Liras in July, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

Cash revenues increased from 74.2 billion liras in July 2021 to 176 billion last month. Expenditures climbed from 142 billion liras to 290 billion liras.

Interest expenditures fell from 21.75 billion liras to 16.49 billion liras, while non-interest expenditures grew from 121 billion liras to 253.4 billion liras.

Consequently, the cash budget posted a primary deficit of 77.45 billion liras, rising from the primary deficit of 46.3 billion in July 2021.

Between January and July, cash revenues amounted to 1.49 trillion liras, while cash expenditures stood at 1.52 trillion liras.

The cash budget produced a deficit of 37 billion liras.

Interest and non-interest expenditures were 137 billion and 1.4 trillion liras, respectively, and the cash budget posted a primary surplus of 96.9 billion liras in the first seven months of 2022.

The central government budget posted a surplus of 93.6 billion liras in the first six months of the year. In the same period of 2021, the budget posted a deficit of 32.5 billion liras.

Revenues increased more than 100 percent in January-June from a year ago to stand at 1.27 trillion liras, with tax revenues rising 108 percent on an annual basis to amount to over 1 trillion liras.

Overall expenditures amounted to 1.17 trilling liras in January-June, rising nearly 77 percent in the same period of 2021.

Last month, the Treasury Ministry announced that domestic debt redemption is projected as 80.9 billion liras, while domestic borrowing is projected as 69.2 billion liras.

Domestic debt redemptions and domestic borrowing in September and October will be 29.8 billion liras and 40 billion liras, and 61.8 billion liras and 40 billion liras, respectively.

