Cash budget deficit widens in August, show Treasury data

Cash budget deficit widens in August, show Treasury data

ANKARA
Cash budget deficit widens in August, show Treasury data

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 194 billion Turkish Liras ($5.7 billion) in August, higher than the deficit of 137 billion liras a month earlier.

In August last year, the cash budget ran a surplus of 62 billion liras.

Cash revenues amounted to 733 billion liras last month, down from 791 billion liras in July.

The Treasury said in a statement that the tax submissions and payment deadlines for the April period have been extended to Sept. 13. Therefore, tax collection will be included in the September cash budget data, it added.

Expenditures were 932 billion liras, with interest expenditures amounting to 91.3 billion liras. Non-interest expenditures amounted to 841 billion liras.

The cash budget’s primary deficit widened from 47.9 billion liras in July to 108 billion liras in August.

In the first nine months of 2024, the cash budget ran a deficit of 632 billion liras.

Revenues and expenditures were 5.4 trillion liras and 6.8 trillion liras, respectively.

Interest expenditures amounted to 709.8 billion liras, while non-interest expenditures were 6.1 trillion liras.

Consequently, the primary deficit reached 631 billion liras in the January-August period.

In the updated medium-term program, released last week, the government forecast that the central government budget deficit will decline from an estimated 2.2 trillion liras (4.9 percent of GDP) in 2024 to 1.93 trillion liras (2.9 percent of GDP) in 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

    Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

  2. EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

    EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

  3. Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

    Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

  4. EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

    EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

  5. Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

    Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful
Recommended
Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye
Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July
EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google

EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google
WTO says trade alone wont bridge gap between economies

WTO says trade alone won't bridge gap between economies
Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI

Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI
Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI

Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI
WORLD EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the bloc does not have a unified position on the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Industrial production that plunged 5 percent annually in June declined by 3.9 percent year-on-year in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿