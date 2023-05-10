Cash budget deficit at 159 billion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has reported a cash budget deficit of 159 billion Turkish Liras ($8.15 billion) in April.

Cash revenues increased by 34 percent last month from a year ago to 244.5 billion liras. Expenditures rose by 78 percent on an annual basis to 404 billion liras.

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 377 billion liras, marking a 78 percent increase compared with April 2022. Interest payments grew 77 percent year-on-year to 27 billion liras.

Consequently, the Treasury’s cash budget posted a primary deficit of 132 billion liras, widening from the deficit of 29 billion liras in April last year.

The first four months of 2023, the overall cash deficit came to 417 billion liras.

Cash revenues stood at 1.05 trillion liras, while expenditures amounted to 1.47 trillion liras. Non-interest and interest expenditures were 1.35 trillion liras and 115 billion liras, respectively in the January-April period.

The cash budget produced a primary deficit of 305 billion liras in the first four months of 2023.